Murari Re-release: Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre’s blockbuster film to hit big screens once again on actor’s 49th birthday

Mahesh Babu’s iconic character Murari is returning to the silver screen after over two decades. During various promotional events and film round tables, the Prince of Tollywood has often hailed the Krishna Vamsi written and directed venture as a game-changing milestone in his illustrious career.

Along with the rising anticipation surrounding the Guntur Kaaram star's major collaboration with maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli, fans of Mahesh Babu received a surprise gift ahead of the superstar's birthday.

Murari grand re-release on Mahesh Babu's birthday

Last week, fans went into a frenzy as the buzz on social media exploded over Mahesh Babu’s stunning new look at Anant Radhika’s luxurious wedding. The excitement doubled with the news of the grand re-release of his 2001 blockbuster film.

The Telugu blockbuster supernatural family drama is set to re-release in theatres on the superstar’s birthday on August 9. Following the news, fans got berserk on X, stating the festive day just got even more special for them.

Check out the fan reactions:

More about Murari

Murari was both a critically and commercially successful film in Mahesh Babu’s filmography. Along with Mahesh Babu as the titular character; Sonali Bendre, Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao played pivotal roles in the film.

Sarfarosh sensation Sonali Bendre made her Telugu cinema debut with Murari. Fans adored Bendre's sizzling chemistry with Mahesh Babu, and she quickly became the crush of Tollywood fans.

The blockbuster film's story revolves around a family curse that claims a member's life in every forty-eight years. As the new cycle starts and a young man's life is at risk, his grandmother makes a profound sacrifice to lift the curse.

Meanwhile, the superstar is celebrating his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni’s birthday. On the morning of July 20, the Pokiri actor shared an unseen image to mark the special occasion of Sitara's 12th birthday.

Check out the birthday wish below:

Share your excitement about seeing Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre’s chemistry back on the big screen! Let us know your thoughts below!

