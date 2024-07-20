South Indian OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend; Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja to Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham

The South Indian cinema releases at the theatre this month have been quite underwhelming. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated movie Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan failed to impress audiences, resulting in significant losses. However, fans can look forward to the upcoming release of Raayan by Dhanush, which is set to hit the screens by the end of the month.

As a respite for South Indian movie fans, some quality movies are arriving on OTT platforms. The major ones are Maharaja and Aadujeevitham.

South Indian releases available for streaming on OTT

1. Maharaja [Tamil]

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, Mamtha Mohandas

Director: NIthilan Swaminathan

IMDB rating: 8/7/10

Where to watch:Netflix

Maharaja, the latest Tamil blockbuster, starring Vijay Sethupathi has dropped on Netflix. The plot of Maharaja revolves around a barber who sets out to take revenge after his house is burgled and tells the police that his Lakshmi has been taken. The police are confused as to whether he is referring to a person or an entity. So, he embarks on a mission to find this elusive Lakshmi. This intense revenge drama, marks the first-ever collaboration between versatile Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood maverick director Anurag Kashyap.

2. Mandakini [Malayalam]

Cast: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar

Director: Vinod Leela

IMDB rating: 6.7/10

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Mandakini is a delightful comedy film starring Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar in the main roles. The story follows Anarkali's character, who, while intoxicated on her wedding night with Althaf's character, openly discusses her previous relationships and finds solutions to her past relationship issues with the support of her female in-laws. Anarkali Marikar truly shines in her performance in this movie.

3. Harom Hara (The Revolt) [Telugu]

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Malvika Sharma, Sunil

Director: Gnanasagar Dwaraka

IMDB rating: 8.7/10

Where to watch: Aha, Prime, Jio Cinema

Harom Hara is a period drama set in the 1980s, featuring Sudheer Babu and Malvika Sharma in lead roles. Illegal gun trading is the basic core of this movie. The film had mixed reviews at the beginning but got popular and elicited good responses after its arrival on OTT.

4. Hit List [Tamil]

Cast: Vijay Kanishka, Sarath Kumar,

Director: Sooryakathir

IMDB rating: 5.7/10

Where to watch: Prime

Hit List, a thriller starring debutant Vijay Kanishka and veteran Sarath Kumar, got mixed reviews when it was released in June amidst many other releases. After its OTT release, though, it started attracting more audience. Written and helmed by Soorya Kathir, it has also earned praise from Jawan director Atlee, who recently lauded its impact.

5. Aadujeevitham [Malayalam]

Cast: Prithviraj, Amala Paul

Director: Blessy

IMDB rating: 8.6/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Aadujeevitham is based on the real story of a man who got lost in Saudi Arabia and was forced into a slave-like existence where he had to herd goats in the desert. Based on the novel of the same name by Benyamin, the film became an all-time blockbuster in Malayalam, as was its bestselling source material. Prithviraj delivered a career-defining performance in Aadujeevitham, earning acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

With several more movies lined up to release on OTT platforms in the coming days, most notably Turbo starring Mammootty, the excitement among viewers is quite obvious. More and more OTT platforms are offering a dynamic space for divergent regional cinema.

