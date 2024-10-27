Naga Chaitanya deletes one last throwback PIC with ex-wife Samantha ahead of his marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala

Since Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, fans of his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu noticed that he deleted all their photos together, leaving only a single throwback from 2018. This particular photo taken at a Formula 1 racetrack was captioned, "Throw back… Mrs and the girlfriend." However, it appears that the actor has finally given in to the constant requests from his followers and removed that picture as well.

Now, the former couple only appears on the poster from Majili on his social media handle. For the unversed, a section of people were not thrilled with Naga Chaitanya's engagement and quickly began commenting on his posts that featured Samantha. They further demanded he should delete the photo as the actor had initially removed all of their pictures together.

A netizen commented on the post, "You deleted Sam pictures & unfollowed her on insta and twitter. Why didn’t delete this picture?" Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Sam deserves better, delete the post." "Chay plz remove that pic, you getting engaged with another girl," read another comment.

Even though Naga Chaitanya's post was flooded with similar comments, he chose not to delete the throwback picture with Samantha from 2018. However, ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, the actor decided to clear his Instagram handle of all photos featuring Samantha, except their movie poster.

Advertisement

Check out the photo below:

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017 after dating for close to two years. In 2021, after four years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, citing personal reasons.

Soon after, Naga Chaitanya's dating rumors with Sobhita began to surface online. The two never confirmed their relationship until their engagement on August 8 this year.

The couple is all set to tie the knot soon, and their pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off. According to media reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were looking forward to a winter wedding. However, these reports have not been confirmed by either of their family members.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala planning a winter wedding? Here's what we know