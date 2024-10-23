Naga Chaitanya's bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala channels timeless beauty in blue silk saree for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; WATCH

Sobhita Dhulipala channeled her inner Desi girl as she arrived at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash last night. The Love Sitara actress stunned in a traditional blue silk saree with metallic hues. Her blue blouse perfectly complemented the ensemble's color palette.

Sobhita accessorized with statement jewelry and opted for a minimal makeup look to highlight her natural features. The actress exuded charm and elegance at the Diwali party as she posed for the paparazzi.

Soon after her video from the festive celebrations surfaced on the internet, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Wowww awesome Saree," while another commented, "Stunning."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was attended by several other celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran, and more.

Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a red ethnic ensemble as she posed for the paps at the event. The actress dazzled in a shimmery red saree teamed with a maroon blouse. She complimented her look with a perfect matching necklace and went for a wavy hairdo to enhance the festive vibe.

Take a look at her video below:

Shriya Saran looked effortlessly stylish at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party as she arrived with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The two exuded happiness as they posed for the shutterbugs and even shared a sweet kiss at the event. Fans were in awe of the couple at the bash.

Meanwhile, Shriya looked stunning in a grey and black shimmery saree. She went for a wavy hairdo and opted for minimal accessories. On the other hand, her husband looked dapper in a colorful kurta at the bash.

Take a look at their video below:

Several celebrities attended the ace designer's annual Diwali bash last night, including Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha, Ananya Panday, Rekha, and more. It was a star-studded event with everyone dressed to the nines.

