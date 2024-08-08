Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Netizens demand Dootha actor to delete THIS photo with ex-wife Samantha

Arguably the biggest news of the day is that the long rumored couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally gotten engaged. The betrothal was a simple affair, with only the closest family members being present for the event. Chay’s father and legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to social media to announce the engagement, and even shared pictures from the event.

As the news of the engagement began making rounds, several fans took to social media to congratulate the happy couple. However, that was not the only response the news gathered. A section of fans began commenting on the actor’s post with his ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, demanding that he delete the picture.

In fact, the actor had deleted all pictures with the Majili actress before the news of the engagement broke out. However, there appears to be one photo where Chay and Samantha are standing beside a racecar, which the actor chose not to delete.

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section of the photo and demanded the actor to delete it. A particular fan pointed out that he had already deleted all other pictures with Sam, and questioned why he left just this one pic. The comment read:

“You were deleted Sam pictures & unfollowed her on insta and twitter. Why didn’t delete this picture?”

Others also mentioned that the actor should delete the picture.

Check out the fans comments below:

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were in a relationship for close to two years and finally tied the knot in October 2017. After four years of marriage, in October 2021, the duo announced their separation via a shared post on social media.

It has been over a year since rumors of Chay dating Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala have been making rounds on social media. The duo were seen together during a vacation in London. Further, in September last year, Sobhita shared a picture of a book, which fans were quick to guess was gifted to her by the Thandel actor.

There were several similar instances where the duo shared pictures on social media which prompted fans to speculate on their alleged relationship. However, all the rumors have been proved to be right as the happy couple announced their betrothal via social media.

