Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to go Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s way for their wedding? Find out here

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are just days away from stepping into a journey of togetherness. The couple will be tying the knot on December 4 at the Akkineni family’s iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Amid newer updates about the big day, a recent report suggests that the grand wedding will be taken a notch higher by the senior star, who is in talks to get his son’s second wedding documented on OTT.

As per a report by Republic World, Nagarjuna Akkineni is said to be in advanced talks with several OTT giants, including Netflix, for documenting his son Naga Chaitanya’s second wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala.

These various high-profile giants are in discussions with the superstar, and one of them is likely to acquire the official rights for streaming the couple’s special moment exclusively on their platforms so that the fans get a special peek into their big day.

However, an official confirmation is yet to be made on this buzz by the Akkineni family.

Very recently, Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday along with his family and ladylove Sobhita. The couple rang in the day intimately in Goa, where the Night Manager actress had curated a special celebration for the love of her life.

In one of his latest interviews with TOI, Naga Chaitanya shared a tidbit behind the same and revealed that his fiancée always leaves the final planning to him and added that her presence in his life is just more than enough for him.

Moreover, Chay also finally broke his silence on his impending nuptials in the first week of December and expressed that he was happy about this new chapter of his life.

Expressing how Sobhita has filled up a deep void in his life, Naga Chaitanya said, “I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her; she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead.”

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala, too, seems to have made a positive first impression on her future in-laws. Proof of the same was found when Nagarjuna Akkineni heaped praises on her as he highlighted the traits he liked about his to-be daughter-in-law.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, he said, “She is a lovely girl, and she too is someone who lives life on her own terms. She could have done any kind of films or series, but she decides what to do with her career. She is very peaceful and content with her choices. I have received a lot of warmth from her, and I can see how happy they make each other."

On the work front, amid heightened excitement for his wedding, Naga Chaitanya announced his next project titled NC24.

Check out the official announcement post:

The film would feature Chay as a treasure hunter in a mythical adventure spree.

