EXCLUSIVE: Here’s where Sobhita Dhulipala is planning to celebrate Naga Chaitanya's 38th birthday; deets inside

Naga Chaitanya is all set to ring in his 38th birthday tomorrow, November 23. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Thandel star will celebrate the special day with his fiancée Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress has something truly special planned for him in Goa.

The couple is already in Goa. A day ago, they attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with their families. Sobhita posed alongside Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and Amala Akkineni at the event.

At the IFFI, the couple stole the spotlight. Walking hand-in-hand, they shared playful moments with the paparazzi. When teased about their wedding, which is reportedly set for next month, Sobhita responded with, "Aa jao yaar," confirming the big news.

Take a look at the videos below:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding has been the talk of the town since they exchanged rings in August. Recently, their wedding invite went viral on social media. It confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on December 4.

Along with the invite, the couple has gifted special baskets to guests. The customized bamboo baskets include flowers, an Ikat-printed cloth, some food packets, a scroll, and other small tokens.

Do you know what an Ikat cloth is? The process involves resisting dyeing on sections of yarn before weaving the fabric. In Ikat, yarns or bundles are tightly wrapped in a pattern to prevent dye from reaching certain areas.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s pastel-colored wedding invite blends modern elements with tradition. The borders feature bells, a cow, lamps, and a South Indian temple backdrop.

The invite also includes the message, "Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

Take a look at the viral invite below:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set for an intimate wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Only close family members and some of their close friends are expected to attend. The guest list may include Chiranjeevi's family and the Daggubatis. More details about the wedding are yet to be revealed.

