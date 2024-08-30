Nani, his wife Anjana, director Vivek Athreya, SJ Suryah can't contain happiness as they share group hug after Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's success

Nani is leading all the headlines at the moment, courtesy of his superbly loved and successful film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Within just a few days of its release, the movie has done wonders at the box office, and won high praise from many. And recently the actor shared a picture of himself as he rejoiced in the happy achievement along with his near and dear ones.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Nani dropped a candid picture of himself, as he hugged his wife, Anjana as well as SJ Suryah and his film’s director, Vivek Athreya. The four of them held onto each other in a tight embrace, expressing their happiness. Moreover, the bright smile on Nani’s face clearly shows how happy he is as his hard work has paid off.

Just a day back, Nani was spotted attending the first-day first show of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He was accompanied by his son, Arjun, and the little one looked in awe towards the screen, where his father delivered an impeccable performance.

In the pictures which went viral on the internet, Nani was seen sporting an extremely casual look as he sat amongst the rest of the audience. He seemed happy and content, as he watched his own film on the big screen.

For those unversed, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a vigilante film, bankrolled under DVV Entertainment. This marked Nani’s second collaboration with filmmaker Vivek Athreya, the first one being the 2022 film Ante Sundaraniki.

The movie has been released pan-India wise, in a number of languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Besides Nani, the film includes a stellar star cast including actors like SJ Suryah, Aditi Balan, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami and others. It is noteworthy to mention how each and every actor in the project has delivered an impeccable performance in the movie, and has won praise from the audiences.

The plot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revolves around a man named Surya, who deals with severe anger management issues. He copes up with this issue by staying calm throughout from Sunday to Friday. However, it is on Saturday that he sets out to avenge all the wrongdoings which he has noticed in the other six days.

