Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Twitter Review: 11 tweets you should read before watching Nani starrer action-thriller

The wait is over as Nani's much-awaited film Saripodha Sanivaaram has hit the theatres today (August 29). Cinephiles who had been eagerly waiting for this one action flick rushed to the theatres as the movie was released. Social media has been buzzing as netizens have been pouring in their reviews about Saripodha Sanivaaram.

Take a moment to read these tweets if you're planning on watching the film.

While the majority of the audience loved the movie, there were only a few who left the theatres disappointed. Many appreciated the movie’s unique storyline, direction, music, and the portrayal of characters by the actors. People have been loving the fierce action-packed performance by Nani too.

Blown by the film, one user on X wrote, “A commercial action drama with Strong start and climax, solid performances by @NameisNani! @iam_SJSuryah As usual nailed with his performance, He’s A BEAST#JakesBejoy Mass Beat BGM"

However, another user loved Nani and SJ Suryah’s exceptional performance but was not very impressed with Saripodha Sanivaaram and found the story uninteresting. The user wrote, “Done with my show..!! Flat story with some high moments in between!! Excellent screenplay!!Jakes Music a big positive. SJ Surya &Nani (Sat) did exceptional performance. One time watch rating 2.5/5”

Check out the Twitter reviews of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram below!

Among the many films, scheduled to hit the theatres this week, Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram created a significant buzz on social media. Moviegoers had been waiting for the film's release since it was announced.

Apart from Nani, the vigilante action flick stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and Aditi Balan in prominent roles. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is bankrolled under DVV Entertainment and directed by Vivek Athreya.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram tells the tale of a young man, Surya, who suffers from anger issues. To cope with his problem, he stays calm from Sunday to Friday, while marking everyone he deems to be punished inside a notebook. Every Saturday, Surya sets out to avenge the person. However, things take a turn when he is set to lock horns with an evil police officer.

Let us know in the comments if you think Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is worth the hype or overrated.

