EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim to team up again for a film? Ante Sundaraniki actress opens up

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has made her debut in Telugu with Nani co-starrer Ante Sundaraniki while her husband-actor Fahadh Faasil, at the same time, made his debut in the industry with Pushpa. Nazriya, who is currently receiving a positive reception for Ante Sundaraniki, called her Tollywood debut 'a beautiful coincidence'.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nazriya opened up on making her Tollywood debut at the same time as Fahadh. She also shared about them discussing films at home. "This is just a beautiful coincidence that both of us (Fahadh Faasil) made out Telugu debut with the same production. And yes, we do discuss films like any other couple, who discuss their work. It's only this much. We try to not discuss too much, but since we both produce films together, we can't discuss scripts. For our respective Telugu films, learning the language together was a process."

Nazriya Nazim last shared screen space with Fahadh in Anwar Rasheed's Trance, released in 2020. She has also backed a few films with and for Fahadh under the Nazriya Nazim Productions banner. Asked if there's anything in store for the audience in collaboration with her husband Fahadh, the Bangalore Days actress revealed, "There are a few scripts that we have heard, but we have not narrowed down on anything yet. But there isn't anything happening in the next few months."

In her recently released Telugu rom-com, Nazriya plays a Christian girl named Leela, who falls in love with an orthodox Brahmin boy, Sundar played by Nani. Sharing on the same, Nazriya said, "You need a lot of confidence to do a comedy. If you are not sure, it shows on your face. For me, rom-com is my favourite genre to go and watch in a theatre. It's even better when rom-com has much more to it, and this film has all of it."