Romance Tales: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's beautiful love story that withstood all odds

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the best couples in the Malayalam industry. They first came together for Anjali Menon’s 2014 romantic-comedy, Bangalore Days and the rest is history. They fell in love, got married, and have been living happily ever after for 7 years.

Co-stars to real-life partners

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim played husband and wife in Bangalore Days and seemed to hit it off instantly, which translated into their enviable on-screen chemistry. They fell in love with the sets and before the release itself, they announced the big news of their engagement. They got engaged in February 2014 officially and got married on August 21. Fahadh and Nazriya revealed that their parents played a pivotal role in arranging the marriage.



Nazriya Nazim proposes for marrige

But did you know it was Nazriya who popped the big question about marriage?

Nazriya had walked up to him out of the blue on set and asked him to marry her. As reported by The News Minute, he told Club FM in Dubai, “She said that she’d take care of me for the rest of my life. No woman had ever said such a thing to me.” Who wouldn’t want love like that?

Fahadh Faasil's life after marriage with Nazriya Nazim

Fahadh also shared that he asked Nazriya with a handwritten note in a world full of social media. "I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It’s just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to returning to shoot Bangalore days." For the unversed, the Mallik actor is not a social media person. He doesn't have Instagram or Twitter and maintains a very low-key life.

After marriage, Nazriya took almost a four-year-long break from acting and focused on her marriage life. During that time, she stood as a pillar of support to Fahadh Faasil. The Joji star further went on to credit Nazriya Nazim for all the good things that happened in his life. "Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strongly about us."



Power couple- Withstood all odds

Although Fahadh is not on social media, Nazriya is pretty active on Instagram and often connects with her fans. The actress also shared adorable photos with her dear husband and they are pure couple goals.

Their marriage is an example of a perfect marriage. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim were trolled for the huge age gap between each other. The big age gap between both created a big buzz among their fans. Nazriya was 19 years old when she got married while Fahadh was 32 years old. Apart from this, Fahadh was always trolled by claims that he didn't let Nazriya work after marriage but that ain't true. The actress herself many times quoted, I got married because I knew it's going to be the same with us. I've never been told what to do by Fahadh. That because you are married to me, this is how you should be. Nothing has changed career-wise or in my personal life. I still feel the same. 'You still talk so much', people say. Even more, I feel,"

After 4 years of marriage, Nazriya Nazim made her comeback in Malayalam films with Anjali Menon's directorial venture Koode (2018), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles. Nazriya also featured in Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance (2020).



Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim define relationship goals and stand perfect examples of happy marriages. The couple withstood all barriers and have been living happily for 9 years. They also live a blissful married life with their dog, Oreo.

