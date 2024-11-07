Thug Life release date teaser: It's Kamal Haasan vs Silambarasan TR but AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam combo is a pure treat

Evergreen star Kamal Haasan is all set to shine bright on the screen with his next release, Thug Life. The Tamil action drama is written by Mani Ratnam, while AR Rahman has composed its musical score. On the occasion of Ulaganayagan’s birthday, the makers dropped an unmissable teaser video of the film and announced its release date.

In the video shared by the makers Raaj Kamal Films, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR can be seen performing some out-of-the box action sequences, while the entire vibe of the movie promised a sense of suspense, thrill and mystery.

Both the actors could be seen reflecting an indomitable sense of charisma in their respective characters, while their performance resonated to perfection. Besides that, the panoramic shooting locations of the film promised an added extra visual edge to the film. The makers unveiled that Thug Life would release theatrically worldwide on June 5, 2025.

Check out the teaser here:

Moreover, another special highlight of the teaser was the ambient musical score composed by the legendary AR Rahman, which promised the next level of entertainment and finesse, raising goosebumps.

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's 234th film and was first announced in November 2022. The film boasts a stellar star cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Jisshu Sengupta and others. This also marks yet another successful collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, considering the hits that they have delivered previously.

Advertisement

While the theatrical release for Thug Life has gathered much excitement, an earlier report about the film's massive OTT deal had also hit the spotlight. As per reports by Deccan Herald, the Mani Ratnam directorial had struck a major deal with the global streaming platform Netlfix for a whopping amount of Rs. 149.7 crores.

For the unversed, the Kamal Haasan starrer was initially supposed to star Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles for the project. However, significant delays from the production house had caused the actors to back out. Silambarasan TR specifically stepped in for the role meant for DQ.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 BIG update: Is Devi Sri Prasad getting replaced by THIS composer ahead of November release? REPORTS