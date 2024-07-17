Naveen Polishetty shares heartbreaking update on recovery from accident injuries; 'It’s been very tough...'

Putting aside all speculation on social media and fan theories, Naveen Polishetty himself has revealed the reasons for his long absence. Fans of the beloved actor were curious and concerned about the Telugu star's unusual absence, expressing their concern for him on social media.

The Telugu actor, renowned for movies such as Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Jathi Ratnalu, and Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, has broken his longstanding silence and shared a few updates with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He has also provided updates on his next venture, including details on pre-production, filming, and more along with the heartbreaking life update.

Naveen Polishetty breaks silence and drops heartbreaking news

Dropping the shocking update on social media, Polishetty jotted down, “Life update. Have unfortunately suffered severe multiple fractures in my hand (broken heart emoticon) and injured my leg too.”

The Chhichhore star also urged fans to support him during his difficult phases, as they did previously, for his speedy recovery. He wrote, "It's been very tough but working towards full recovery so I can perform at my energetic best for you. Your support, patience, and love is the only medicine I need."

Polishetty shared both good and bad news to lift the spirits and bring back positive energy. The actor from 1: Nenokkadine announced that his upcoming films are in the pre-production stage and will commence filming once he has fully recovered.

The Telugu actor further wrote, “Exciting films in development. Please trust updates only from me :) Can’t wait to entertain you on the big screen soon. Hope you are all doing well. Love you always. Your JaaneJigar (love emoticon)”

Check out the post below:

The Life Is Beautiful actor also requested his fans not to believe in any other theories or misleading updates about him, and keep an eye on his official updates.

Naveen Polishetty on the work front

Naveen Polishetty's latest appearance was in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, a 2023 Telugu romantic comedy film written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla for UV Creations.

Polishetty starred alongside Anushka Shetty in the film, which achieved blockbuster success at the box office.

Reportedly, Polishetty is considering collaborating once again with director KV Anudeep, known for their previous blockbuster, Jathi Rathnalu. If all goes as planned, they will work together to revive a postponed project.

