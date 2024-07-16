11 best Telugu movies on Netflix from 2023-24: Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, more unmissable flicks

As of 2024, Netflix has a variety of Telugu movies of different genres. Whether it is power-packed action movies, intense thrillers, or rom-coms, It is safe to say that the Telugu industry is on top when it comes to story, screenplay, and execution.

Actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are some of the top actors of Tollywood who have been captivating the audience with their exceptional performances. If you are an ardent fan of Telugu movies, then, you have landed in the right place. Here’s a curated list of the top 11 best Telugu movies on Netflix.

11 best Telugu movies on Netflix

1. Guntur Kaaram

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Shamna Kasim, and Brahmanandam

Rating: 5.4/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 39m

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Genre: Action/Drama

You won't want to miss out on Guntur Kaaram because will undeniably be charmed by superstar Mahesh Babu’s charisma!

The film explores an abandoned son's journey back to his mother, who is now a state minister. It tells the story of a rebellious man, who is distanced from his mother and compelled by his grandfather to sever all ties with her.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this marks his 3rd collaboration with Mahesh Babu, offering a commercial entertainer. Guntur Kaaram further delves into the complexities of family relationships.

Apart from the Maharshi actor, the film features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles.

2. Gangs of Godavari

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Hyper Aadi, Nassar, Goparaju Ramana, and Vinoth Kishan

Rating:5 /10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 45m

Director: Krishna Chaitanya

Genre: Action/Adventure

Up next, we have Vishwak Sen starrer action-thriller directed by Krishna Chaitanya, which was released in theatres on May 31, 2024.

The film was produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and is one of the best Telugu movies on Netflix. Gangs of Godavari revolves around the journey of Lankala Rathna and his gang members through a turbulent political climate.

3. Tillu Square

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty, Priyanka Jawalkar, Muralidhar Goud, and Prince Cecil

Rating: 6.7/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 3m

Director: Mallik Ram

Genre: Comedy/Crime/ Romance

This Telugu language crime comedy is a sequel to DJ Tillu, released in 2022. Several things unfold after DJ Tillu is once again cheated on for the second time in a relationship. As a result, both romance and comedy are doubled, or rather squared, this time around.

Apart from Siddhu Jonnalagadda as DJ Till, the film stars Anupama Parameswaran as Lily, Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma, and others in key roles. The film has been jointly written by Siddhu and Mallik Ram, with the latter serving as the director.

4. Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

Cast: Iswarya Menon, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Rahul Tyson, Tanikella Bharani, Krishna Chaitanya, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Keshav Deepak

Rating: 6.1/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 16m

Director: Prashanth Reddy

Genre: Adventure

Next on the list of the top 11 best Telugu movies on Netflix has to be Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The plot is about two brothers, Venkat (Kartikeya Gummakonda) and Raju (Rahul Tyson), whose father (Tanikella Bharani)is a struggling farmer.

Moving to the city with big dreams, Venkat aims to be a cricketer, while Raju seeks a stable software job. Meanwhile, their plans shatter when Venkat loses their savings in a betting scam. Desperate to recover, the duo steals a car from mafia don David, setting off a perilous chain of events as they evade police, gangsters, and other foes.

5. Bhola Shankar

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Sreemukhi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sahithi Dasari, and Sushanth Anumolu

Rating: 3.3/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 40m

Director: Meher Ramesh

Genre: Action/Thriller

Although this Chiranjeevi starrer has got poor ratings, Bhola Shankar can be your choice if you want to see the megastar in his glory. The Telugu action film directed by Meher Ramesh is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Bhola Shankar stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth.

The story revolves around a cab driver, who must face his dark past and the city's crime to rebuild his life in Calcutta with his sister.

6. Kushi

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rohini Molleti, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep, and Jayaram

Rating: 5.4/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 45m

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is the story of 2 families, where the patriarchs Lenin Sathya (Sachin Khedekar) and Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao (Murali Sharma) have diametrically opposite views on God and faith.

The daughter of Chadarangam, Aradhya, and the son of Lenin Sathya, Viplav fall in love in Kashmir, unaware of each other's family backgrounds. What happens when their family learns about them is what makes the film's basic plot.

Kushi is undoubtedly an interesting film conceptually with solid acting performances and other technical aspects. It promises to take you on a full roller coaster ride with family drama and emotions.

However, its excessive length, incoherent screenplay, and questionable approach keep it from becoming the defining film that it could have become.

7. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, and Nassar

Rating: 7/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 27m

Director: Mahesh Babu P.

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Up next we have, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty. It is definitely one of the best Telugu movies on Netflix if you are in the mood for some light heater comedy.

Netizens and critics applauded Mr. Polishetty for its story, screenplay, and execution as well as the wonderful chemistry between the two leads.

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla has written and directed the romantic comedy film. It was created by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations label. The film was released theatrically on September 7, 2023.

8. Vaathi

Cast: Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Shruthika, Sri Sudha, Ken Karunas, and Samuthirakani

Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 19m

Director: Venky Atluri

Genre: Action/Drama

Released theatrically on February 17, 2023, Vaathi revolves around a teacher, who is assigned to work at a government school. The young professor encounters several obstacles in his fight against people trying to turn the sacred pillar of education into a business. As per reports, the story is inspired by real-life events.

9. Hi Nanna

Cast:Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, Jayaram, Nassar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 35m

Director: Shouryuv

Genre: Romance/ Drama

Hi Nanna is a family drama with a heartwarming story and engaging performances. The story is focused on the bond between a father and a daughter. Nani has delivered a standout performance in the film, and his chemistry with Mrunal Thakur is worth all the praise.

Overall, Hi Nanna is a must-watch Telugu movie on Netflix for those seeking a heartwarming family drama with strong performances. With its engaging story and emotional impact, it's sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

10. Dasara

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Nani, Shamna Kasim, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and Raghu Babu

Rating: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 36m

Director: Shouryuv

Genre: Action/ Thriller

Next, we have another banger film starring Nani and Keethy Suresh. It is about how the lives of three childhood friends turn chaotic when in a coal-mining-dependent village they fight with the village headman’s son.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

11. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Cast: Prabhas, Sriya Reddy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao

Rating: 6.5/10 (IMDb)

Run time: 2h 55m

Director: Prashanth Neel

Genre: Action/ Thriller

Last but not least one of the best Telugu movies on Netflix is superstar Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire which created history at the box office. The story of Salaar is set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, following the friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar.

Along with the leading stars, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles.

With that, we have come to the end of the top 11 best Telugu movies on Netflix. All these films are a must-watch that will take you on a roller coaster ride like never before. Without further delay, pick the one that excited you the most and get started.

