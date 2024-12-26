Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wearing matching red outfits with twins on Christmas is too cute to miss: PICS

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan created some unforgettable memories with their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, on Christmas, December 25. The actress shared adorable photos of their family celebration on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the couple and their kids wore matching red outfits, which quickly caught the attention of netizens.

In the photos, Nayanthara appeared extremely happy as she celebrated Christmas with her sons and husband. She also shared a picture of Uyir and Ulag enjoying their gifts near a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Sharing the photos, the Jawan actress wrote, "Happy Christmas everyone. May this holiday bring you peace, love & unforgettable moments." Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, "Why does she always look cute?" while another commented, "Happy Christmas, Nayan Mam & Wikki sir and two Thangapillai."

Take a look at the post below:

A day ago, Nayanthara shared photos from her recent family trip on social media. She vacationed in Europe with Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with her sons near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She also captured candid moments with her husband and enjoyed the sunset along with the architectural beauty of the destination.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Sweet little moments from the best holiday we have ever had. Paris and Mykonos will always be super special, as we celebrated all the birthdays in the family and got to travel with our babies."

Take a look at the photos below:

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara explained why she stopped sharing pictures with her husband on social media. She mentioned that whenever she posted photos, there were numerous comments questioning whether they deserved the attention.

She added that although she wanted to give him the credit he deserved, it had become difficult to do so. However, she expressed hope that someday she would be able to do it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for a romantic flick with Kavin. She also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Dear Students, Test, Mannangatti Since 1920 and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan ‘made me very comfortable’, says Jawan actress Nayanthara; admits doing film for superstar and Atlee