Shah Rukh Khan ‘made me very comfortable’, says Jawan actress Nayanthara; admits doing film for superstar and Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film, Jawan brought to fame some of the underrated actors of B-town. The movie also starred Indian actress Nayanthara in her Hindi film debut. But did you know the actress came on board for the film only because of King Khan? During an interview, she stated SRK made her “very comfortable” which is why she agreed to do the film for superstar and director Atlee.

Nayanthara was recently in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, speaking about her extensive journey in Indian cinema. This is when she admitted that her decision to be part of Jawan was influenced by the way Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee made her feel.

Elaborating on it, she stated SRK spoke to her and “made sure that he made me very comfortable”. The Bollywood superstar did this because getting into Hindi cinema was something she had not done in her career before. However, when he spoke to her and made her comfortable, she felt love and respect for King Khan.

Hence, just for him and “the little brother” Atlee she gave her nod to playing Narmada Rai in the actioner. Speaking more about the filmmaker, the actress stated that from his first film to Jawan, she has done most of the films with him, apart from only a couple of them. Therefore, they have that kind of an equation where whenever he needs her or thinks that she is the right choice for the film, she would be there for him.

“So, for these two people, I mean Jawan was purely for Atlee and dear Shah Rukh sir,” she added. Back in September 2024, Nayanthara celebrated the first anniversary of her debut Hindi film by dropping an image with Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture from their love song together and penned, “One year of Jawan.”

To jog your memory, Jawan became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, it also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and many other talented actors.

