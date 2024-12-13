Nayanthara reveals why she stopped posting pictures with Vignesh, claims being judged for marrying him

Nayanthara is quite an active social media user, and she never fails to update her fans with the most recent happenings of her life often. However, on a closer look lately, the lady superstar seems to have stopped posting pictures with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, while the latter continues to do so. Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the diva addressed the buzz.

Speaking with Anupama Chopra, Nayanthara revealed that it is the fear of judgment and hate comments for her husband, Vignesh, that people spew, which has made her step away from posting any pictures with him.

She said, “Everything that's good in my life right now is his vision. But if I start giving credit to him now in your interview, the only comments you're going to see, the bad comments at the top, are going to be, 'Oh my god! She's started praising her husband.' Now, we've reached a point where I really can't say something nice about my husband.”

Moving on, the Jawan actress expressed that she usually does not post pictures of her husband on her Instagram story when he is sitting right next to her. However, occasionally she loves to drop a snap of Vignesh Shivan when he is far away from her and she really misses him.

Opening up on the kind of hate comments that she and her husband have faced, Nayanthara then revealed, “But when I do that, there are so many comments coming in saying, 'Oh my god! Do they deserve this?' There are some really bad ones. So we've stopped doing it. I want to give him the due credit, but I'm not even able to. But someday, it'll happen."

Continuing with the conversation, the lady superstar also surprisingly mentioned how she has faced brutal judgment from people for choosing Vignesh Shivan as her husband. The actress shared that while she is senior to him in the industry, Vignesh is the man who has always been there for her.

She added, “The hatred, I'd say, comes from the fact that maybe he's not given back-to-back blockbusters or maybe because the films he's done, there are huge gaps between them. Maybe because I'm already successful, I'm already an established name. And he's doing that for himself. I always feel it's so unfair to compare me and him. Because we're two individuals. Would you do the same thing if the genders were reversed?"

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are blessed with twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam. The couple’s happy moments on social media exude pure family goals, warming our hearts.

