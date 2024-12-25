Nayanthara enjoys ‘best holiday’ in Europe with Vignesh Shivan and twins; sunsets, long walks and Eiffel Tower sum up her travel diaries; PICS

Nayanthara never fails to keep her fans updated with the various moments of her life. Recently, the diva dropped a heartwarming photo dump from her recent European trip, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids Uyir and Ulag.

Taking to Instagram, the lady superstar dropped a bunch of pictures from her Europe trip, which she tagged as one of the best holidays she ever enjoyed. The frames included some candid moments of Nayanthara spending time with her kids, while the family of four posed happily in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Moreover, in some of these frames, the couple can be seen taking long walks across the cities, exploring new things.

Check out the pictures here:

Along with the post, Nayanthara penned, “Sweet little moments from the best holiday we have ever had. Paris n Mykonos will always be super special as we celebrated all the birthdays in the family n got to travel with our babies.”

Well, some time back, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara talked about why she stopped posting pictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan on social media.

Addressing the fear of judgment and hate comments she often faces, the actress highlighted how it has now come to a point where she cannot even write anything positive about her husband on social media, in fear of it.

Nayanthara said, “Everything that's good in my life right now is his vision. But if I start giving credit to him now in your interview, the only comments you're going to see, the bad comments at the top, are going to be, 'Oh my god! She's started praising her husband.' Now, we've reached a point where I really can't say something nice about my husband.”

Advertisement

Coming to her work front, the diva recently drew attention after she unveiled her own documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams.

Besides that, she has a number of other films lined up ahead, including Mannangatti Since 1920, Test, Rakkayie, Dear Students and more.

ALSO READ: Suriya 44 now titled Retro; Karthik Subbaraj directorial promises love, laughter, and war featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde