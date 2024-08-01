Nayanthara begins filming for her next with Kavin, unseen BTS pics from sets of Vishnu Edavan's directorial go viral

Nayanthara and actor Kavin, known for his role in Star, had teased their upcoming project with a romantic photo from the sets of the film. The title and first-look poster of the film are set to be unveiled soon. Directed by newcomer Vishnu Edavan, who has previously collaborated with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, this romantic movie is already generating excitement. Recently, several behind-the-scenes photos from Nayanthara's film have gone viral, adding to the anticipation.

In the unseen BTS photo from Nayanthara's upcoming movie set, the actress is seen sharing a cheerful moment with a young girl. Nayanthara, dressed in a vibrant yellow outfit with a light blue dupatta, can be seen seated and smiling warmly at the camera, with the child standing beside her, also smiling and holding onto the actress' hands. The background shows a bustling film set with crew members engaged in various activities, indicating an active production environment.

Meanwhile, another BTS photo shows a candid moment during the production. The picture captures a few crew members sitting together. One person is visibly facing the camera, while the others have their backs turned. The setting appears to be outdoors, with a fan and some greenery in the background.

A few days ago, Nayanthara shared a romantic picture with Kavin on her social media handles and wrote in the caption, "Hi :)." At first glance, the untitled film appears to be a romantic comedy. This film will mark the first-ever collaboration between Kavin and Nayanthara.

Director Vishnu Edavan also took to his X handle to share the photo and wrote, "Nandri Arohara. For my Nayanthara maam and My Kavin Anna. The journey begins today. Romba Romba Nandri Lalith sir."

Kavin also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the project and wrote on his X handle, "Kavin, on his official X page, wrote, "Firstly I'm happy that @VishnuEdavan1 is becoming a director and even happier to be part of his debut. Teaming up with @JenMartinmusic for the third time is pure joy, and I trust this album will be loved by all. Thank you, @7screenstudio Lalit sir for uniting us all together for this project."

The filming of this yet-to-be-titled project began last month on July 22 in Chennai. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, the film features music by Jen Martin. Additional details about the film will be revealed in the coming months.

