Throwback: When Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced to their hearts' content in a filming moment from KRK sets

Back in 2022, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together on screen for the movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In a BTS video shared by the film’s director Vignesh Shivan, we could see him tapping his toes to the film’s song.

The single called Two, Two, Two originally features all three leads in a fun and vibrant setting. In the throwback video posted by the director, we could see him having a special moment with the cast. He penned the caption, “As usual! Me being me !!! Offbeat with the dance too.”

Check out the throwback video by Vignesh Shivan from KRK sets:

Sharing the vibrant moment on sets, Vignesh Shivan also expressed his gratitude towards the actors, starting with his “Kanmani,” wife Nayanthara. Expressing his love and gratitude towards her, the filmmaker also shared his love towards Vijay Sethupathi for taking up the role.

Furthermore, he applauded Samantha Ruth Prabhu for making her character memorable and lauded Anirudh Ravichander for all the songs that were available in the album. Reacting to the same post, Sam even commented “Fun Times” with a white heart emoji.

Check out Samantha’s comment:

Coming to the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The action thriller flick was met with immensely positive reviews, especially for its performance and screenplay writing. The movie which was also technically brilliant went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Advertisement

The actor is next set to be seen in the lead role for the movie Ace, which marks the Tamil debut of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress Rukmini Vasanth. On the other hand, Nayanthara is roped in to play the lead roles in upcoming movies like Test, Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960, and even a lead role in Yash starrer Toxic.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also set to feature next in her much-awaited web series Citadel: Honey Bunny starring alongside Varun Dhawan. The show set to stream from November 7, 2024, is helmed by Raj & DK and is the Indian adaptation of the English series with the same name.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Rajinikanth was deeply insulted and thrown out by a producer who asked him his worth in being an actor