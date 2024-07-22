PHOTO: Nayanthara reveals first glimpse of her next with Dada fame Kavin, film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AD Vishnu Edavan

Making a special treat for fans, Nayanthara recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a special glimpse of her next movie. The actress' upcoming film has Dada and Star fame Kavin in the lead role.

The movie marks the debut directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s assistant director and popular lyricist Vishnu Edavan.

Nayanthara shares first glimpse of her next film with Kavin

According to an early report by Indiaglitz Tamil, the film had begun a week ago with a muhurat pooja. The movie is rumored to be a romantic tale between a middle-aged woman and a young guy, played by Nayanthara and Kavin, respectively.

The new glimpse shared by the actress showcases both the actors having a romantic moment, intently staring at each other. Even though the film is expected to be a love story, an official confirmation about the same is still pending.

Moreover, this also marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Edavan who has worked as an assistant director for Lokesh Kanagaraj in movies like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram. The director is also a popular lyricist for Leo and even the upcoming Jr NTR starrer Devara’s first single Fear Song was written by him in the Tamil version.

On the Workfront

Kavin who has been a prominent face in Tamil cinema, television, and web series was last seen in the movie Star, directed by Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame Elan. The film which was a coming-of-age romantic drama flick featured the story of an actor who wants to make it big in cinemas but faces numerous challenges along the way.

The film starred actors Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam in key roles but was met with a mixed reaction, especially criticism for the screenplay. The actor is next set to be seen in movies like Kiss, Mask, and Bloody Beggar.

On the other hand, Nayanthara who was last seen in the film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is set to appear in the lead role in the film Test, co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth. The actress is also playing the lead role in Mannangatti Since 1960 and her Malayalam movie Dear Friends.

