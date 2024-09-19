Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan serve major couple goals in matching white T-shirts; actress shares glimpses from their happy moment together

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recently spotted enjoying a romantic moment together. The celebrity couple, in a unique display of their connection, was seen donning matching white T-shirts in a series of pictures shared by the actress herself.

The photographs featuring Nayanthara and Vignesh radiate the couple's happiness, serving as a major inspiration for all the happy couples out there.

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently hit the headlines after the celebrity couple celebrated the latter’s 39th birthday. They were seen near Burj Khalifa in Dubai, indulging in celebrations with their close friends, including director Nelson and actor Kavin.

The couple were seen twinning in black as they had reached Dubai to attend the SIIMA awards function. Prior to the same, the actress had also shared a heartwarming moment of a romantic dinner date with her husband, publicly expressing her love with the words, “Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam.”

Coming to the celebrity couples’ work life, Vignesh Shivan, who previously helmed the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022, is currently working on his next film, Love Insurance Kompany (lik).

The upcoming science fiction rom-com features Love Today's Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is expected to be a tale about a guy who time travels to the year 2035 through a mobile gadget for his love.

Other than the lead actors, the film also has Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy, Gouri G. Kishan, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Nayanthara was last seen playing the lead role in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The culinary drama flick was released back in 2023 and was helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut. The movie follows the tale of an aspiring chef who has to overcome the restrictions in her orthodox family to fulfill her passion.

Furthermore, Nayanthara is set to play a key role in Yash’s upcoming movie Toxic. Additionally, the Jawan actress is set to appear in the film Test, which has Siddharth and Madhavan as leads.

