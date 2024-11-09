Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale trailer: Lady Superstar vows to never ‘give up’ as she shares unseen moments from her life and wedding in Netflix documentary

Nayanthara is all set to share with everyone a slice of her life with the first-of-a kind unique documentary on Netflix titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. It features every little moment of the Annapoorani actress and her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, and will be released on November 18. Ahead of it, the official trailer of the documentary has left everyone spellbound.

The trailer captures not just the power couple but also several other close friends and colleagues of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who spill out unheard anecdotes from their lives. These include Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Atlee and others.

Nayanthara’s mother, Omana Kurian, will also be making a special revelation on the Netflix film, where she will address how her daughter and actress dealt with some of the most challenging times of her life.

Moreover, the fans will finally be able to get hold of some precious unseen moments from the grand wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

In a post dropped by Netflix on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, “Vettri, tholvi, kaadhal, kalyanam-nu evlovo paatha namma Nayanthara-oda kadhai, ipo namma paakalama? Watch Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale on 18 November, only on Netflix!”

Check out the trailer here:

For the unversed, Nayanthara’s documentary on Netflix is directed by Amith Krishnan, who has achieved fame previously with his directorial stints in Life of Pi, Dreaming To Fly and Coke Studio Tamil.

Advertisement

Coincidentally, the release of the Netflix docu-film is on the same date as the actress’ birthday, making it extra special for her.

Back on October 31, 2024, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated Diwali with a special ode to their marriage. The couple revisited the same place where they tied the knot two years ago, in December 2022.

Sharing the picture, Vignesh had written, “Returning to the same place where we got married after 2 years. Can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments again.”

Coming to her work front, Nayanthara has a number of projects lined up, including Toxic, Mannangati Since 1960, Test, Dear Students and others.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Namrata Shirodkar’s night out with their BFFS on the beaches of Maldives scream ‘sisters before misters’