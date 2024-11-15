Thalapathi Re-release: Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam's classic gangster drama returns to big screens for superstar’s birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam had previously joined hands for their gangster action movie, Thalapathi back in 1991. Now, the classic film is all set to re-release in theaters once again, coinciding with the actor’s 74th birthday.

As per a tweet by movie buff Laxmi Kanth, the blockbuster film will hit the big screens on December 12, 2024, making it a perfect opportunity for fans and movie lovers to enjoy the flick.

The gangster drama flick Thalapathi is based on the Hindu mythological epic Mahabharata and the friendship shared between Karna and Duryodhana. The movie focuses on Surya, an orphan who is raised in the slums and is known for his benevolent nature.

After a confrontation with a thug, he catches the attention of a formidable gangster named Deva, and they eventually form a friendship. As Surya and Deva begin to work together, their plans are disrupted by the arrival of an honorable district collector, who turns out to be a relative of Surya.

The rest of the film focuses on how Surya tries to understand his true origin and how his friendship with Deva progresses amid everything. Aside from the superstar, the movie also had actors Mammootty and Arvind Swamy in leading roles, with the latter marking his debut in cinema.

Moreover, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, Geetha, and many more in key roles. Interestingly, this film also marked the final collaboration between Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja to date.

Talking about the work front, Rajinikanth was recently seen playing the lead role in the movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The action drama flick told the tale of an encounter specialist police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person while investigating a close acquaintance’s murder.

As the film progresses, the movie focuses on how the police officer is reformed and how he will overcome his mistake. Moving ahead, Rajinikanth is next set to be seen in the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller flick is rumored to release in May 2025, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao also playing key roles.

On the other hand, director Mani Ratnam is set to release his movie Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, slated to release on June 5, 2025.

