Nayanthara has a special message for R Madhavan and Siddharth; shares special moments from Test sets

In a recent social media update, the Lady Superstar Nayanthara took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her legion of fans. She joyfully announced the completion of her filming for the much-anticipated movie Test, helmed by the director S.Sashikanth. Expressing her gratitude, Nayanthara extended her thanks to Sashikanth for crafting the intriguing character of Kumudha.

Additionally, she lauded her co-stars R Madhavan and Siddharth, acknowledging their unwavering support both on-screen, where they play pivotal roles alongside Kumudha, and off-screen, fostering a harmonious atmosphere on set.

Test holds a unique significance on multiple fronts. Notably, it marks the directorial debut of Sashikanth, the visionary producer behind Y Not Studios, renowned for delivering cinematic gems like Irudhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha. When a producer of such discerning taste transitions to directing, the anticipation naturally escalates among cinephiles.

Nayanthara captioned a few photos from the sets, "Kumudha Thank you for coming into my life when I needed you the most !!

Am gonna miss being you !!

@sash041075 Thank u for Kumudha

@actormaddy Thank u for being kumudha’s biggest strength

@worldofsiddharth Thank u for being the inspiration

Can’t wait for all of u to see our labour of love -TEST."

Nayanthara's message for Siddharth and R Madhavan

Nayanthara back to her favourite genre

Test aligns seamlessly with Nayanthara's preferred genre. It's widely acknowledged that Nayanthara truly shines in thriller roles, consistently showcasing her unparalleled acting prowess. Judging from the promotional material released. Test is expected to be a thriller set in the backdrop of a sports drama. Following the success of Annapoorani, this film could very well be the next defining moment in the illustrious career of the Lady Superstar.

A new music director to the K-town?

Renowned playback singer Shakthisree Gopalan steps into a new role as an independent music director with this film. The announcement of her foray into music direction was made by none other than the maestro AR Rahman himself last year.

Test is movie of comebacks and reunions

Meera Jasmine, celebrated for her standout roles in Kollywood hits like Run, Sanda Kozhi, and Ayutha Ezhuth, is poised to leave her mark on this film. Notably, both Meera Jasmine and Nayanthara began their cinematic journeys in the Malayalam industry around the early 2000s and have their roots in the quaint town of Thiruvalla, Kerala.

Furthermore, fans of the silver screen will be delighted to see Madhavan and Meera Jasmine reunite on screen after a hiatus of twenty years, following their memorable collaborations in movies such as Run and Ayutha Ezhuthu. Siddharth too played an important role in Maniratnam’s Ayutha Ezhuth with Madhavan and Meera.

Set against the backdrop of a historic test match in Chennai, Test emerges as one of Tamil Nadu's most promising cinematic offerings. The narrative intricately weaves together the events surrounding the game, serving as a nexus that connects the diverse worlds inhabited by Kumudha (played by Nayanthara) and other central characters in this compelling tale.

