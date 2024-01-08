Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns beast mode on in the gym as she enjoys heavy weight lifting like a pro; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns the day into a heavy session gym day as she posts a story on her Instagram, giving a peek into her day at the gym.

The video featured the actress pulling off heavy-weight challenges in the gym with deadlifting and grinding it out as she pulls off this humongous task. Attached to the video she also said, “On good days” as she rests those heavy bars of steel on her shoulders.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s workout session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lifts up huge two 5kg discs as she spends the day in her gym and has managed to be a daily life motivation for improving physical and mental health.

Samantha has been really active on her new broadcast list on Instagram where she has been interacting with her followers daily and is also spreading positive messages about body development and mental wellbeing. Added to that she also provides cooking recipes for healthy dishes and has been grinding it out in the gym for quite often or more.

Adding to the workout session, she didn’t forget to mention her trainer Junaid Shaikh who has been providing her with health tips for a very long time now.

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stellar performance was last seen in the romantic Kushi, co-starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda, with many people loving their chemistry. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana, resonated with the leading actors’ performance, along with the catchy music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and an impressive ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Samantha is next set to star in the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel, marking her second collaboration with the director duo Raj and DK after their successful collaboration in The Family Man Season 2.

Paired with Varun Dhawan, Samantha promises to deliver a gripping and action-packed performance in this highly anticipated series. Moreover, Samantha is also set to make her Hollywood appearance in the film Chennai Stories, which is touted as a Tamil-English bilingual film.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s delicious dessert coffee chia seed pudding recipe