Nayanthara makes an unexpected public appearance at Nesippaya's first look launch; reveals REAL reason on stage

The lady superstar of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara, surprised everyone in showbiz with her sudden appearance at the Vishnuvardhan-directed upcoming film Nesippaya's first look poster launch event.

The Jawan actress typically stays away from promotional activities and public events. She even skipped the Chennai pre-release event for her debut Hindi film, Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, she did attend the first look launch of Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film.

The superstar actress looked stunning, exuding glamor in a gorgeous black saree at the poster launch event. During her speech on stage, she revealed the reason for her surprise appearance, calling the Vishnuvardhan flick a family film.

Nayanthara unveils the reason for the surprising appearance

Nayanthara mentioned, “I usually don’t attend events. But this is truly special because it is my director Vishnu’s film and my best friend Anu’s film, so this is like, almost like a family event for me. There is no way, I would have said no to this.”

Nayanthara lauds Vishnuvardhan

The lady superstar further lauded her Arrambam director, saying, “Vishnu is an amazing filmmaker and such an amazing human being. I have known him for more than 10-15 years."

The Kolamaavu Kokila actress wished the best to late actor Murali’s son Akash Murali on his debut, mentioning, “I am really happy you are introducing Akash. Because you would have given him the best.”

The superstar feels Nesippaya is refreshing and is eagerly waiting to watch the film. Nayanthara said, “Really looking forward to this film, because after a long time a sweet love story is coming up”.

She further wished for the success of the film, saying, “I wish every one who has worked on this film the best. I wish this film becomes a blockbuster.”

Nayanthara is seen posing for the camera with the Shershaah director, looking happy and smiling.

More about Nesippaya

Vishnuvardhan shared the first-look poster on his X handle recently. Sharing the first look posterm the filmmaker wrote, “A tale of love beyond measures and morals… #ArjunDiya will sweep you off your feetPresenting #NesippayaFirstLook… A @vishnu_dir film #VV10 #Nesippaya,” followed by a couple of love and flower emoticons.

