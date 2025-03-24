Nayanthara wraps up shoot of Malayalam movie Dear Students; shares fun moment with Nivin Pauly on sets

Nayanthara recently wrapped up the shoot for her next Malayalam movie, Dear Students, co-bankrolled by Nivin Pauly. Announcing the completion of filming, the actress was seen alongside the actor, making a memorable moment for everyone.

The video was shared by the makers with a post on social media. In the fun glimpse, Nayanthara and Nivin were seen engaging in fun banter about who would announce the wrap-up.

Sharing the video, the makers penned, “That’s a wrap on Dear Students! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what’s next! #DearStudentsMovie.”

See the post here:

The movie, which is said to be a drama, is directed by the duo Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. The screenplay penned by Sandeep himself is expected to feature Nivin Pauly as the co-lead.

Apart from Nayanthara and Nivin, the movie boasts an ensemble cast of actors, including Deepthi, Subatra Robert, and Kiran Konda in supporting roles. The upcoming film marks the reunion of Nayanthara and Nivin on-screen after their 2019 flick, Love Action Drama.

While Nayanthara was last seen in a Malayalam movie back in 2022 with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Gold, the actress would soon also be appearing in the film, tentatively titled MMMN, starring Mammootty.

Coming to Nayanthara’s work front, the actress will soon be appearing in the movie Test, which is directly released on Netflix. The sports drama flick slated to release on April 4, 2025, features Siddharth and R Madhavan as co-leads.

Moving ahead, Nayanthara will be playing a lead role in the Yash, Kiara Advani starrer movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from these, the actress also has films like Mannangatti Since 1960, Rakkayie, and Mookuthi Amman 2 in the lineup.

On the other hand, Nivin Pauly will next appear in Action Hero Biju 2, a sequel to his 2016 police procedural comedy. The actor also has a web series titled Pharma in the pipeline.