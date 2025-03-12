Nayanthara has something to say about Shruti Haasan on her Hollywood debut with The Eye

Shruti Haasan made her Hollywood debut with the movie The Eye, and now actress Nayanthara has penned a celebratory note for her on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Nayanthara shared the trailer of The Eye in her stories and wrote, “Sooo good, Shrutz.” In response, Shruti reposted the story and wrote, “Thank you so much. Means a lot.”

See the official posts here:

Directed by Daphne Schmon, The Eye is a British psychological thriller featuring Shruti Haasan and Mark Rowley in the lead roles. The film debuted at the London Independent Film Festival and the Greek International Film Festival.

The story follows Diana, a young woman who arrives on an island to scatter the ashes of Felix. While there, she learns about an evil eye that can be used to bring Felix back—but only if she kills someone else. How far Diana is willing to go in hopes of resurrecting him forms the crux of the movie.

In addition to Shruti and Mark, the film also features an ensemble cast, including Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe, and Christos Stergioglou.

As for Shruti Haasan’s upcoming projects, she is set to appear in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming Rajinikanth starrer is touted to be an action-packed venture, featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. The film is also rumored to have Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

Additionally, Shruti is speculated to be a part of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, though the makers have not yet confirmed her involvement.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has recently begun work on Mookuthi Amman 2. The upcoming sequel is being helmed by Sundar C, who has replaced RJ Balaji as the director of the franchise.

Moreover, Nayanthara is set to make her OTT debut with her film Test, which will be released directly on Netflix. The sports drama, co-starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan, is slated for release on April 4, 2025.