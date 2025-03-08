Nayanthara celebrates Women’s Day with a special message for her mother; says ‘You are so full of goodness…’

Nayanthara recently took to her official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for Women’s Day this year. In a special post, the actress shared a picture of her mother and celebrated the occasion with a few touching words.

In the post, the actress wrote, "Happy Women's Day, Amma! Strongest, kindest, purest!! The definition of love and devotion. You are so full of goodness that it's impossible to be like you. Love you."

For those unaware, Nayanthara’s mother, Omana Kurian, made headlines back in the day after appearing in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. During her appearance in the documentary, she shared insights into her daughter’s journey into cinema and the challenges she faced over the years.

Moving forward, Nayanthara recently made headlines as she began working on Mookuthi Amman 2. The upcoming film, directed by Sundar C, is set to be the sequel to Mookuthi Amman, which was helmed by RJ Balaji.

The first installment follows the life of Engels, a reporter who lives with his family. However, things take a turn when the deity of his ancestral temple comes to life at his home, granting his wishes, showering blessings, and serving as a satire to expose fake godmen.

With Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in the lead roles, the film featured an ensemble cast, including Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, and many more in key roles. The movie was originally released on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioCinema) on November 14, 2020.

Furthermore, Nayanthara will be appearing in the movie Test, which is slated for release on March 14, 2025. The film will premiere directly on Netflix. The sports drama also features Siddharth and R. Madhavan as co-leads.

The actress is also currently working on multiple projects, including Toxic (starring Yash), MMMN (alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal), Dear Students, and many more.