Dhanush calls out Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan for unprofessionalism on NRD sets, seeks damages worth crore in ongoing legal fight

The unsettled copyright case between Nayanthara and Dhanush has taken a more complicated turn. Dhanush sued the actress after she used behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan—a film produced by the Kuberaa star—without permission in her documentary.

The recent developments have further escalated tensions, as Dhanush has chosen to proceed with the main suit against the actress in the ongoing copyright case. On his behalf, his production house, Wunderbar Films, has sought damages worth Rs 1 crore from Nayanthara and the makers of the documentary.

This decision follows the court’s rejection of a plea for an interim injunction, considering that the actress’ documentary was released despite the case being sub judice.

But that’s not all. In his affidavit, filed on behalf of Wunderbar Films, Dhanush has also accused Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, of unprofessional behavior on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Advertisement

Dhanush alleged that Vignesh neglected other actors and prioritized taking multiple retakes of Nayanthara’s scenes to ensure that only she delivered the best performance.

According to Times Now, the affidavit stated: “The fourth respondent (Mr. Shivan) unnecessarily began focusing his attention only on the third respondent (Ms. Nayanthara), ignoring the other cast and crew of the movie by taking multiple retakes of scenes involving the third respondent to ensure that only she gives her best performance, without prioritizing the other actors.”

For those unaware, the now-pursued main suit in the case is scheduled for its next hearing on April 9, 2025.

Advertisement

The conflict between Nayanthara and Dhanush has been ongoing for quite some time, with both parties making their grievances public by issuing open letters against each other on social media.