Nayanthara stuns onlookers in elegant and gorgeous red saree as she steps into her vanity van; VIDEO is now crazy viral

Nayanthara recently looked breathtaking and gorgeous in a red saree. The actress was spotted walking past the paparazzi with a bright smile on her face, adorned with a fabulous piece of jewelry.

See Nayanthara’s papped look here:

As she made her way to her vanity van, Nayanthara also sported a fantastic hairstyle, completing her elegant look.

Recently, Nayanthara made headlines again due to her ongoing feud with Dhanush. In an unsettled copyright case, Dhanush has sought Rs 1 crore in damages under his banner, Wunderbar Films. The lawsuit stems from the alleged use of visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary.

Additionally, Dhanush has accused Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, of unprofessional behavior on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The filmmaker claims that Vignesh allegedly neglected other actors and prioritized multiple retakes of Nayanthara’s scenes to ensure she delivered the best performance.

On the work front, Nayanthara has begun working on Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The upcoming film is a sequel to Mookuthi Amman, originally helmed by RJ Balaji.

The first installment, which was satirical in nature, featured Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in lead roles alongside an ensemble cast, including Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, and Ajay Ghosh. The film was initially released on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar).

Moving forward, the actress is set to appear in Test, co-starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan. The sports drama is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 4, 2025.

Apart from Test, Nayanthara has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including MMMN, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, as well as Yash’s Toxic and many more.