Yaaredi Nee Mohini OTT release: Where to watch Dhanush and Nayanthara starrer rom-com online

Dhanush and Nayanthara starrer 2008-released Yaaredi Nee Mohini is a fan-favorite romantic comedy for many admirers of the duo. Here’s where you can revisit the movie on OTT.

Where to watch Yaaredi Nee Mohini

Yaaredi Nee Mohini is available to stream on Sun NXT. The streaming platform has also shared a clip from the movie earlier and penned, “We still talk about you! Watch Yaaradi Nee Mohini now on Sun NXT.”

Official clip and plot of Yaaredi Nee Mohini

The movie Yaaredi Nee Mohini tells the story of Vasudevan, a young man from a middle-class family who struggles to find a job. Although he lives with his father, he struggles to find work.

In a twist of fate, he meets Keerthi and instantly gets attracted to her. However, he soon lands a job in her department, only to find out she has a temper issue. Still in love with her, Vasu learns she is engaged, who turns out to be his best friend.

The rest of the movie focuses on what happens in their lives and whether fate lets them come together. It is a remake of the Venkatesh Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan starrer Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, written and directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan.

Cast and crew of Yaaredi Nee Mohini

Yaaredi Nee Mohini features Dhanush and Nayanthara in the lead role. Apart from them, it boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Karthik Kumar, Raghuvaran, K. Vishwanath, Karunas, and many more in key roles.

The movie, directed by Mithran Jawahar and musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja, was originally released in theaters on April 4, 2008, and became a highly successful box office hit.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Siddharth Ramaswamy and is edited by Kola Bhaskar.

On the lead actors’ work front, Dhanush is currently working on his Hindi-language movie Tere Ishk Mein. The actor also has films like Kuberaa and Idly Kadai in the lineup.

On the other hand, Nayanthara recently wrapped up her Dear Students, with the Test slated to be released directly on Netflix on April 4, 2025.