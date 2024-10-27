Nayanthara’s little fan screams her name during Dear Students shoot; here’s what happened next

Nayanthara is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming Malayalam movie titled Dear Students. The film will also feature Nivin Pauly as the main lead. Amid the anticipation surrounding the project, an adorable video from the sets is going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Nayanthara can be seen interacting with one of her little fans after he screamed her name amid the shoot at night. Following that, the actress happily looked at him and talked through hand gestures. She asked the young boy whether he ate food and also asked the child to get some sleep.

This cute interaction between Nayanthara and her little fan has garnered attention on social media platforms and quickly went viral. Several netizens took to the comments section and wrote, "Very cute."

Check out the video below:

The film Dear Students was announced earlier this year in April. The movie will be directed by the duo Sandeep Kumar and George Philip. Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly will not only star in the film but also co-produce it through their respective production companies.

Dropping a concept video, Nivin wrote on his X handle, "Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara."

Take a look at the video below:

Before Dear Students, Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly collaborated in the 2019 film Love Action Drama, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Nayanthara's latest Malayalam project was Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, in which she appeared alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is looking forward to the release of her two Tamil films, Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She is currently shooting for an untitled romantic movie with actor Kavin, as well as the Malayalam film Dear Students, alongside Nivin Pauly.

Some of Nayanthara's other projects include Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C and Thani Oruvan 2 co-starring Jayam Ravi.

