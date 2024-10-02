Nivin Pauly questioned by SIT over sexual harassment claims, says allegations against him were 'fabricated'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual and physical abuse.

Nivin Pauly has been accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in Dubai along with his associates. Following a complaint, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began to probe the matter and brought in the actor for further interrogation. During the inquiry, Nivin Pauly was asked about the rape case filed against him.

Responding to the question, the actor recorded his statement and reportedly called the allegations against him "fabricated." According to media reports, Nivin Pauly told SIT that he was shooting for his film in Kerala during the days the victim claimed she was assaulted in Dubai. Some of his co-stars have also stated that he was present on the sets of the movie.

Earlier, while addressing the media, Nivin Pauly had alleged that the news against him could be a part of a larger conspiracy.

He said, "It could be a conspiracy by a group of people. I am not sure, though. In fact, when the police reached out to me and read the complaint against my name, as is the procedure, I explained my side. They felt convinced, too."

Nivin Pauly also mentioned that the news has been affecting his family and him. The actor said, "This is the first time I am facing such an allegation. Seeing the media flashing my name all over, it wasn’t a good space to be. It affected my family and me too."

For those unaware, a woman had come forward alleging that she was raped by the actor in Dubai. According to reports, the woman said that she was offered a role in a movie by the accused men and was asked to meet them at a hotel in Dubai where she was supposedly assaulted.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

