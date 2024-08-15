Mr Bachchan Twitter review: 9 tweets to read before watching Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse's action-drama this Independence Day

Apart from Thangalaan and Double iSmart, this Independence Day witnessed the release of yet another awaited film starring Ravi Teja. We are talking about the highly anticipated film, Mr Bachchan. The action drama flick opened to positive and mixed reactions from the moviegoers. If you are also planning to watch Mr Bachchan, you have landed at the right place.

The audience took social media by storm after watching the movie. Delve in to know what netizens think of the Ravi Teja starrer. While many appreciated the idea behind the film, backed by Ravi Teja’s performance, they felt that Mr Bachchan was badly executed. But some cinephiles loved the film and called it a total ‘Mass Entertainer’.

After watching the film, a user wrote, "Done with Mass Maha Raja @RaviTeja_offl's #MrBachChan it's a pure mass entertainer! Ravi Teja brings incredible energy and screen charisma. @harish2you delivers a decent direction and storytelling. Bhagyasri Borse also stands out. Worth a watch. Rating: 3/5."

Another user showered praise on Ravi Teja’s film and complimented its interesting storyline, background music, and action sequences.

The user wrote, "Done with my show, the second half stands great than first half. Worthy pre-climax and climax with an interesting story line. Blazing action episodes worked well with elevations. Good technical and production values. BGM worked well. 3.5/5.0 #MrBachchan"

Check out the Twitter reactions below

Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie marks the third collaboration of the filmmaker with Ravi Teja after hit films like Shock and Mirapakay. Apart from the Mass Maharaja, Mr Bachchan also features actors like Bhagyashri Borse, Jagapathi Babu, Satya, Sachin Khedekar, Chammak Chandra, and many more in key roles.

The film revolves around an Income Tax officer conducting a one-of-a-kind raid, which is laced with action and drama. It is pertinent to mention that Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 2018 film Raid. The Bollywood film was based on the real-life incident involving Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Bachchan clashed at the box office with Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan. All the films graced screens across the globe on August 15 and will enjoy an extended opening weekend in theaters.

If you have already watched Mr Bachchan, then write to us in the comments about what worked the most for you in the film and what was a total miss.

