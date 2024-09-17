SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s project all set to deliver a ‘Global Feature’ movie; Sita Ramam’s PS Vinod to helm camera

Mahesh Babu is preparing to begin shooting his next movie, tentatively known as SSMB29. According to an update about the film, the SS Rajamouli-directed movie is set to be a global feature.

Various sources on X (formerly Twitter) have shared a story stating that the film would be a global film. Moreover, the story indicates that PS Vinod will be the cinematographer.

The Mahesh Babu starrer was earlier rumored to be a globe-trotting adventure movie. It would feature the superstar in a role rooted in Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology. Moreover, there have also been speculations that the film would be a jungle adventure flick.

On the other hand, the movie, helmed by SS Rajamouli, has his father, Vijayendra Prasad, handling the story. Moreover, the film is now set to have PS Vinod as the cinematographer as well.

The cinematographer was last seen cranking the camera for Mahesh Babu himself in the Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram. The talented artist is also known for his work in movies like Super Deluxe, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam.

Earlier in a report by Deccan Chronicle, it was rumored that the film might be a period film which would be one of the biggest films both Mahesh and Rajamouli would have worked on. As per reports, the makers are currently handling the film’s pre-production.

Moreover, the movie’s casting is still underway, with rumors claiming Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is likely to play the main antagonist in the film. However, an official confirmation about the film’s casting is still left to be made.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, the superstar was last seen earlier this year in the film Guntur Kaaram. The film, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, told the tale of a man who was abandoned by his mother as a child for unknown reasons.

The film focuses on whether the two reconcile and how they get back into each other’s lives, overcoming every misunderstanding. Furthermore, the actor is also set to voice Mufasa in the Disney movie’s Telugu dub.

