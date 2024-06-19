PIC: Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

After contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has not just won but created a historical moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to making history by winning the Pithapuram seat, the Power Star also ensured that all 21 of the Jana Sena party's candidates, including his own, were elected in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Now, in a recent update, Pawan Kalyan has taken charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Have a look!

Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy Chief Minister

On June 19, renowned PR, Suresh PRO took to his social media platform X and shared a powerful picture of Pawan Kalyan as he took charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. In the picture, Power Star can be seen signing official documents.

The actor has taken charge of various departments such as Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply, with Environment, Forest Department, and Science and Technology.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 9 along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, at a prestigious oath ceremony hosted at Kesarpalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming films

The actor is getting ready for the release of OG, also known as They Call Him OG. It is expected to be released this year and feature him in a thrilling action flick.

The story of OG centers on Ojas Gambheera, a vicious criminal who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year hiatus to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, the action thriller flick stars Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and many more outstanding performers. This next movie is written and directed by Sujeeth.

Besides OG, The actor will feature in his much anticipated period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit.

In this fantasy action movie, which takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, the actor portrays an outlaw.

Pawan Kalyan has also joined with Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram in important parts. In the flick, the Thammudu star will portray the role of a valorant police officer.

