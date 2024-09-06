Nithiin and wife Shalini Kandukuri blessed with baby boy, actor welcomes ‘NEWEST STAR’ in family with a special pic

Telugu star Nithiin and wife Shalini Kandukuri welcome their firstborn with a special post, becoming proud parents to their baby boy.

By Goutham S
Published on Sep 06, 2024  |  06:16 PM IST |  410
Nithiin and wife Shalini Kandukuri welcome their firstborn baby boy
Nithiin and wife Shalini Kandukuri welcome their firstborn baby boy (PC: Nithiin, Instagram)

Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri who have been expecting their firstborn have officially announced of becoming parents on September 6, 2024. The announcement was made by the actor himself through a post on his social media handles.

Celebrating this happy moment, the actor said, “Welcoming the NEWEST STAR of our family!!”

Check out the official post by Nithiin here:


Taking a moment to congratulate the new parents, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Omg congratulations.” Moreover, celebrities like Varun Tej Konidela and Shriya Saran also wished the new parents as well.

See the reactions:

Celebrity reactions on Nithiin and Shalini's new born (PC: Nithiin, Instagram)

Credits: Instagram (Nithiin)
