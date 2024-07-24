20 years of Sri Anjaneyam: Nithiin drops heartwarming post to celebrate anniversary of his fantasy action movie

Nithiin recently took it to his official Instagram handle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his nostalgic fantasy action flick Sri Anjaneyam. The movie directed by Krishna Vamsi was released back in 2004 with Arjun Sarja and Charmme Kaur also playing the lead roles.

Sharing an official poster from the movie, the actor penned, “20 Years of #SriAnjaneyam Time just flies. Here’s to the memories, the magic, and to many more years of celebrating Sri Anjaneyam together!”

Check out Nithiin’s official post for celebrating 20 years of Sri Anjaneyam

The Telugu language movie starring Nithiin and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles features the former as Anji, an orphan. After his parents are killed by a corrupt politician, the village Ram temple’s head priest takes him up and raises him.

Years later, the corrupt politician who is also involved in black magic sets out to irradicate Anji’s life as well but the latter being a devotee of Lord Hanuman is saved by the god. The rest of the movie focuses on how a bond is formed between them with the god helping him out in life.

Besides the lead cast, the film also had actors Pilla Prasad, Chandra Mohan, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, L. B. Sriram, Pruthviraj, Subbaraju, Allari Subhashini, Gautam Raju, and many more in key roles.

Nithiin’s Work front

Nithiin was last seen in the 2023 movie Extra Ordinary Man playing the lead. The action-comedy movie directed by Vakkantham Vamsi featured the actor as a junior artist who wants to make it big in Telugu cinema.

The movie tells the story of his struggle in the films and how he manages to comprehend his personal life in the same as well. The movie also featured actors Sreeleela, Rajasekhar, Sudev Nair, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, and more in prominent roles.

However, the film was received with negative reviews from the critics and underperformed at the box office. The actor is next set to play the lead role in the film Thammudu. The movie directed by Venu Sriram follows a story revolving around a brother-sister relationship with actors Sapthami Gowda and Laya playing lead roles.

Moreover, the actor is also playing the lead in the movie Robinhood, sharing the screen once again with actress Sreeleela.

