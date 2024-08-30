Sreeleela to join hands with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for Sivakarthikeyan’s Purananooru? Source reveals

Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara are expected to join hands together for the first time as the latter is gearing up for the movie, Purananooru. Now, as per a reliable source, we have learned that Sreeleela is likely to play the lead role in the film.

The rumors of Sreeleela being a part of the film had surfaced on the internet earlier. As per the comments by the source, the actress will soon share the screen with Sivakarthikeyan with an official announcement to come soon. The source has also added that a photo shoot with the actress was also done recently.

The movie Purananooru was initially supposed to have Suriya in the lead role, marking the actor and director’s second collaboration after Soorarai Pottru. Even though an announcement was made with Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, and Vijay Verma in key roles, the film was delayed.

After Suriya had gone ahead with his project with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively called Suriya 44, director Sudha Kongara was rumored to move ahead with the project and feature Sivakarthikeyan as the lead instead. Now, it seems that SK will be joined by Sreeleela for the movie.

Interestingly, the movie is also said to feature Lokesh Kanagaraj in a key role as well. However, an official confirmation about the film and cast is yet to be made and is likely to happen in the near future.

Furthermore. Sreeleela is expected to make her entry into Tamil cinema with Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated film Good Bad Ugly. The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran is slated to be released in theaters in 2025. Initially, the actress was also rumored to play a dance number in Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT but decided against it as she did not want her debut in Tamil to be with a song appearance.

Coming to Sudha Kongara’s work front, the director was last seen helming the movie Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. The movie is the official remake of Soorarai Pottru and even has Paresh Rawal reprising his role from the same.

The film is an adaptation of G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey and tells the tale of a man who sets out to create low-charged airlines. Despite having positive reviews, the film failed at the box office.

