Ram Charan reveals gifting THIS to daughter Klin Kaara Konidela that has a special connection to his film Magadheera

Ram Charan, who recently attended an event in Hyderabad, shared his deep love and admiration for animals. The superstar also revealed that the horse seen in his film Magadheera gave birth and Ram Charan gifted the foal (baby horse) to his little munchkin Klin Kaara.

Talking about the same, he said, “It is one passion that I have. I have about 15 horses with me on my farm and I love animals and they are very close to my heart. I bought a new horse. The Badshah Horse I used in Magadheera gave birth to a Baby Horse recently which I gifted to my daughter Klin Kaara. She rides it with baby Saddle Pad (loosely translated)."

Looks like Ram and Upasana’s little bundle of joy Klin Kaara Konidela will also grow up loving animals like her daddy dearest. A true legacy passed on from one generation to another. Ram is known for his extreme love and fondness towards animals. He often shares heartwarming pictures with the animals at his farm and his furry friend Rhyme.

Last year, in October, Ram Charan introduced his new horse named Blaze through a social media post. Taking to his official Instagram, he dropped two pictures with a horse. Looking dapper as usual in a black t-shirt and matching cool shades, Ram Charan was seen posing with his new friend.

Meanwhile, the Magadheera actor shared an adorable family picture featuring himself with his parents Chiranjeevi, Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela, and daughter Klin Kaara. The picture was from the mega family’s recent trip to Paris. Sharing the heartwarming picture, RC wrote, "Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable".

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his next film with director S Shankar, Game Changer. The political thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Game Changer focuses on an IAS officer, who strives to combat corrupt politicians. The makers of Game Changer shared its first single, Jaragandi, on the RRR actor’s birthday. The track featuring Kiara Advani took social media by storm with these foot-tapping lyrics and beats.

