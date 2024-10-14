Not Rana Daggubati but THIS actor was the first choice for villain's role in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan?

Rajinikanth’s last film, Vettaiyan, has been doing decent business at the box office since its release on October 10, 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati as central characters, in addition to Thalaivar.

Amidst the hype around Vettaiyan, reports claiming that not Rana Daggubati but another Tollowood star was initially approached for the film have been all over social media. As per a recent report in Koimoi, Natural Star Nani was first approached by the makers for the role of Natraj.

The character in the film is an antagonist with limited screen time and very little depth. Further, the report suggests that Nani likely turned down the role because of the same, which was later accepted by Rana Daggubati. While people have been appreciating Rajinikanth for his role in the film, moviegoers are definitely not happy with Rana’s character portrayal.

According to a report by NTV, moviegoers felt that the supporting cast’s roles were underdeveloped and failed to leave a lasting impact on the audience. While initially, people questioned Nani for letting go of such a big project, people, especially the Eaga actor’s fans, are now relieved and happy that he turned down Vettaiyan. Netizens on X have expressed their admiration for Nani’s choice of scripts and decision to reject Vettaiyan. Check out their reactions below!

For the unversed, Vettaiyan features Rajinikanth as a cop who tirelessly fights for justice, even if it means bending the law. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan portrays the role of a senior lawyer and human rights activist who prioritizes the law above all else. Vettaiyan delves into how the protagonist re-investigates his case, which is connected to a notorious corporate figure, played by Rana Daggubati, who destroys the lives of ordinary people. In summary, Vettaiyan is an investigative action-drama with a typical Rajinikanth-style narrative.

Have you watched Vettaiyan yet? If so then please tell us how you liked the film in the comments.

