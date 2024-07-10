Meet the actor who is known as a vicious villain in BLOCKBUSTER Pan-Indian film, and is partially blind

People often forget that behind the glamorous façade of actors lie personal battles and struggles that are unseen and unheard. While they entertain and captivate us on screen, their lives off-screen can be filled with challenges, ranging from mental health issues to the pressures of fame and public scrutiny.

There are several celebrities, looking at whom you can not even guess their lives could be this difficult. One such actor is Rana Daggubati, who has suffered major health issues in his personal life. We all know him as the strong, vicious guy who locked horns with Prabhas in the blockbuster film Baahubali. But how many of you are aware that the actor is partially blind?

Rana Daggubati filmography

Born Ramanaidu Daggubati on December 14, 1984, he is currently one of the leading pan-Indian stars in the country. Apart from being an actor and working in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries, Rana is a film producer and a television personality. He has received several accolades, including the National Film and Nandi awards.

The superstar made his acting debut in 2010 with the hit Telugu movie Leader, portraying the role of a young CEO of a US-based company. Following Dum Maaro Dum in 2011, he entered Bollywood. After that, Rana acted in several Telugu and Hindi films.

But it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 that brought him to a new level of fame, name, and success. He played the main antagonist, Bhallaladeva, in the Prabhas starrer. In 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first Indian film to earn 1000 crores at the box office.

After the Baahubali franchise, Rana did India's first underwater film, The Ghazi Attack. The film was a commercial success and received the prestigious National Award. And rest is what we call history.

Rana Daggubati’s health battles

The exceptional performer who looks rough and tough from the outside has a vulnerable side, too. Rana Daggubati has struggled through severe health issues in the past and has bravely faced them.

He stunned the whole world when, during a throwback interaction with Samantha, Rana opened up about his health struggles, heart complications, and his diagnosis of kidney failure. His health issues arose after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. Rana lost a lot of weight and found the treatment time extremely hard.

As per a report in Indian Express, he said, “Everyone saw me bulked up for Baahubali. So, everyone asked if I was ill, and I didn’t want to answer them. There was a point when if people asked about my health, I said unless you can donate a kidney or an eye, don’t ask about it.”

Moreover, the Kaadan in 2016 made heads turn when he revealed that he is blind in his right eye, and his left eye is a transplanted one. Rana has been suffering from this since his childhood and went through a cornea transplant.

Talking about the same, he said, “The one you see is someone else’s eye, which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one."

Kudos to Rana Daggubati for enduring all these challenges and emerging as a warrior.

Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj’s marriage

Talking about his personal life, Rana Daggubati exchanged wedding vows with the love of his life, Miheeka Bajaj, on August 8, 2020. They got married during the lockdown, which is why their marriage was attended only by family members.

Rana and Miheeka proved that love in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic was possible and all things beautiful. On Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha chat show, the Baahubali actor revealed that he and Miheeka have known each other since childhood.

"I have known her for a very long time because our sisters went to school together. So, I’ve known her pretty much all my life, and there’s only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown, and I said okay, this is right, and that’s about it. So, when good things happen, I don’t question too much; I just go. Everyone’s got a timeline; it’s okay. That’s fine,” he said.

