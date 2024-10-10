Vettaiyan Movie Review: Rajinikanth balances between emotion and action in this investigative drama, making the entire show his own

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan is finally in theaters on October 10, 2024, which presents an intriguing investigative tale. The movie headlined by the superstar presents him as a police officer known to be an encounter specialist.

In addition to the superstar, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more, in key roles. If you plan to watch the movie in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review!

The Plot:

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of a Supreme Court lawyer who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

The Good:

Vettaiyan is simply a complete Rajinikanth show embedded with apt content that needs to be conveyed. Along with him, Fahadh Faasil has also managed to entertain with his wit and charm, adding another layer to his long list of acting capabilities. The film takes us not only on an investigative journey which makes us wonder who committed the crime and how they would catch the culprit, but also a glimpse over the emotional side of a police officer handling the case.

The film’s first half takes us through the story in such a tight-knit and organic manner that it felt fresh to watch in the theaters. The movie not only kept the content to the point but also seamlessly integrated some heroic moments for the superstar, exemplifying the factors his fans would surely enjoy.

The screenplay in the first half held together the world-building and character introductions thoughtfully; so that one gets settled for the ride with complete ease. Coming to the narration, TJ Gnanavel has made quite a stellar attempt at mixing a content-rich story that tackles real-world problems in a commercial narrative that could be enjoyed by everyone alike.

Coming to the technical side, the film’s biggest pillar has yet again become Anirudh Ravochander and his musical expertise. Even though the songs and background scores felt like rehashed versions of his own works from the past, the impact they made in the film remains fresh and carries the emotions forward.

While the cinematography of SR Kathir is commendable, the use of AI to recreate Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in Tamil has surely worked out very well. Additionally, the action stunts from the film also felt quite compelling and interesting to watch.

The Bad:

Vettaiyan, despite being an investigative tale that doesn’t lose its trail along the way, does have its share of problems in various instances. While the lead actors have all performed well in their parts, as a viewer, it would boggle why a legend like Amitabh Bachchan was cast in such an underwhelming role.

Moving ahead, the film also fails to keep the momentum it had in its narration in the second half, lagging in many instances. The movie’s dialogues seem to take inspiration from soap operas which feel forced into the situation, making us disconnect with the characters. This also stands true in the case of a character’s death which feels so abrupt and just cutting corners for the sake of it.

The abrupt shift in the film’s momentum and the overtone dialogue make us feel it's a bit preachy about what they are trying to convey. Moreover, the film has Manju Warrier playing the superstar’s wife in the film but her integration into the narrative was so lackluster and archaic with both the actors only sharing the screen for a very short timeframe, besides the intro song. Also, the placement of the song felt ripped right out of a textbook formula for making commercial films in Tamil cinema.

Furthermore, over the last few films, filmmakers have been portraying anything that goes on the internet owing to whatever they share in films. This movie yet again features such a boomer-ish idea of the internet and social media that it discredits the writing and the impact of the content present.

The Performance:

Rajinikanth is the one who truly stole the entire show with his massive style and swag. The actor once again embodies a larger-than-life character who could not be messed with in this drama movie, and as a fan, you would surely hoot and cheer for his punch lines.

While, unlike most other star-centric films, the superstar did not do the heavy lifting alone this time but also had Fahadh Faasil by his side. The actor stood true to his character and embodied elements of comedy, charisma, and flirtatious behavior with ease and never coming off as forced.

Even though the rest of the cast was given underwhelming character arcs and depth, Dushara Vijayan gave a stellar performance in her role, showing us that she’s here to stay.

The Verdict:

Vettaiyan is an investigative action-drama that is told in a Rajinikanth-style narration. With strong convictions and a narrative to the storyline, the film offers a new dimension to telling good stories.

Despite the hindrances in the second half, the film still offers something for fans and movie lovers alike that would be best enjoyed in theaters.

Watch the trailer of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan:

