Throwback: When Hrithik Roshan recalled working with Rajinikanth as a child in Bhagwaan Dada; 'He forgave a lot of things I must have done'

Rajinikanth needs no introduction. The legendary actor enjoys a massive fanbase across the world. Besides the public, several actors from the Indian film industry have expressed their admiration for Thalaivar at various events, aspiring to share the screen with him. Actors like Kajol, Salman Khan, and Suriya, among others, have openly talked about their love and respect for Rajinikanth. On a similar note, Hrithik Roshan once shared his experience of working with the legendary actor back in 1986 in the film Bhagwaan Dada.

In a promotional interview with Samachar Plus in 2017 for his then-upcoming film Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his experience working with Rajinikanth in J. Om Prakash’s directorial. He said, "About Rajinikanth sir, what do I say? I am speechless. When I was a child, I used to think Rajini sir was my friend during Bhagwaan Dada. He was very gracious at that time because he knew I was a child, and he forgave a lot of things I must have done and said at that time."

Moreover, the War actor recalled that during the shooting, whenever the director called for a cut due to a mistake in his dialogue, Rajinikanth would pretend it was his own fault, never letting Hrithik feel like he had done something wrong during the takes. "Rajini sir used to say, 'Sorry, I made a mistake.' He would take the blame on himself and make me feel like it wasn’t my fault. To this day, I remember it with so much love in my heart," Hrithik Roshan added.

It wasn't the first time that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor spoke about Rajinikanth. When Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021, Hrithik Roshan congratulated him and shared a heartwarming post. Check out his post below!

Sharing an adorable throwback picture, Roshan wrote, "My Dearest @rajinikanth Sir... Your aura and persona complement the prestige of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me so happy to have yet another reason to celebrate YOUR legend. Lots of love and respect as I continue to look up to your greatness."

It's so heartwarming to see such a beautiful bond between the two, isn't it?

