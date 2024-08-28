Exclusive: Rajinikanth went for 15 takes in Kabali; Pa Ranjith recalls how it happened

Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan is one of the most successful films of 2024. The film was released in theaters on Independence Day and performed well despite stiff competition from several other movies, including Double iSmart, Mr Bachchan, and Raghu Thatha. Directed by Pa Ranjith, it will now hit the big screens in Hindi on September 6.

Ahead of Thangalaan's Hindi release, Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith, and Parvathy graced Pinkvilla Masterclass, where they engaged with the audience. During the session, hosted by Himesh Mankad, the actors were asked how they managed to maintain the same energy, reaction, and emotion even after giving 19 takes for a single scene.

Responding to the question, Vikram jokingly said, "I want to be modest about it but I think we are the best." Parvathy also joined her co-star and said, "Yeah, we are very cool."

Amused by their reactions, director Pa Ranjith chimed in and said, "They are very much capable. They are ready to act and prove themselves. I slowly watch everyone get ready and change to jump into the world of Thangalaan, and then they’ll come and totally transform as they jump into the set and face some challenges. It’s not an open challenge; it is kind of like an invisible one. When I say "action," they will start performing their scenes. They are artists, and their performance is kind of an art that is evolving."

Vikram further lauded Pa Ranjith for his work, saying, "But to give him his due, it’s not like we cut the shots. Every take and every scene is one shot, so you cannot get it right in the first shot because there are 200 people acting. The cameras will come to you, pull back, and suddenly go to your leg; you have to keep adjusting. By the time it moves, one person can be a second late or a second early, and we had to take multiple shots. So, we have to give Pa Ranjith the credit for that, as he is a very inspiring filmmaker, and we really like working with him."

Parvathy also added, "By the time the camera came to me, I also used to mess up my lines. So, we had to start again from the top, and then somebody else would mess up their lines or some light variation would occur. At one point, I even asked my assistant to give me a pre-workout drink because physically, you’re so drained that even if you’re still mentally present, you become exhausted. Thankfully, everyone was there for each other on the set."

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Pa Ranjith was also asked how he managed to portray superstar Rajinikanth's character in such different ways in films like Kaala and Kabali.

Responding to the question, he said, "Superstar believed in me, and he believes in my craft, my concept, and my politics. He supported me and accepted what I wrote, including the dialogues and everything. Many funny moments happened in the films Kaala and Kabali. But I remember asking him for shots and said, "No, please sir, we'll do one more." We did almost 15 takes in Kabali, and he understood my art and craft, so he supported me."

