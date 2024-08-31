Will Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT have reference to Ajith Kumar? Director Venkat Prabhu spills beans

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay and renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu have collaborated for one of the highly anticipated films of this year, GOAT. Ahead of its theatrical release, the movie has been creating significant buzz on social media. A revelation by Venkat Prabhu in a recent interview about a special Ajith Kumar reference in GOAT has left all fans excited. Yes, you read that right!

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker revealed that The Greatest of All Time will have a reference to Ajith Kumar like his film Mankatha had a big reference to Vijay’s film. Further, Venkat Prabhu said, "The Greatest Of All Time has a high moment of Ajith Kumar in the film. It could be a voiceover, shot, or reference, which I cannot reveal for now.” Well, not just that, he also went on to reveal that there will be a reference of Thalapathy in the form of a dialogue in the former’s upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly.

For the unversed, Mankatha was an action-crime film directed by Venkat Prabhu and was released in 2011.

Meanwhile, recently the makers dropped another update regarding the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The team of The Greatest of All Time wrapped up the final sound mixing schedule for the film. The director confirmed the same with a social media post. He also penned a caption that left all the fans excited and geared up for the movie.

The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT, is an upcoming film that is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The sci-fi spy action flick stars superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. GOAT will be released in theaters on September 5 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Recently, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time unveiled an intriguing trailer that features the LEO actor in a double role.

Check out The Greatest of All Time's trailer here!

Right through the first glimpses of the trailer, it can be anticipated the film will be a high-octane action film. Apart from Thalapathy, GOAT will also feature Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles.

