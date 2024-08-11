'Not your boyfriend...': When Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an advice on greatest relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, undoubtedly one of the biggest actresses in the country at present, has been in the limelight recently following the engagement of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Amidst the excitement, a video from earlier this year has surfaced on social media where the Super Deluxe actress is seen addressing an audience of college students. Samantha advised the young bunch about the greatest relationship a person has in their lives is with themselves, and also warned them about further difficulties in life after college.

The actress said: “The greatest relationship you will ever have in this lifetime is a relationship with yourself. Not your parents, not your boyfriend, not your girlfriend, because when you hit that low, that real real low - and trust me all of you will - I know you think right now exams is the biggest problem, but trust me you’re just getting started. And when you hit that lowest low, the only person who will be there for you is you. Be your best friend.”

It is known that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of her words, and she practices what she preaches. The actress has quite an active presence on social media, where she advocates for self-love, as well as physical and mental fitness. Quite recently, she also started her own health podcast titled Take 20.

For the unversed, Samantha was in a relationship with prominent Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya since 2015, and the duo tied the knot in 2017. However, after four years of marriage, the couple separated in 2021. Quite recently on August 8th, Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings with rumored girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family members.

On the workfront, Samantha, who had taken a hiatus from work due to health difficulties, will next be seen in the upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show is an Indian adaptation of the American web series by the same name, and has been helmed by acclaimed director duo Raj & Dk. Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Varun Dhawan in the lead, and is slated to be released on November 7th, this year.

