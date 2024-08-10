Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops glimpse of her ‘morning routine’ that includes red light therapy and coffee date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been staying in the limelight for a few days now, ever since her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The former couple divorced back in 2021; however, it is their fans who cannot stop shipping them together. However, in her latest Instagram post, Samantha gave clear proof of being completely unaffected by any of the latest buzz while enjoying her life as happily as ever.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories on August 10, 2024, and shared a glimpse of her morning routine, which includes relaxing and recuperating with red light therapy.

For the unversed, red light therapy has proven benefits for healing several parts of the body, such as skin, tissue, muscle, and more. It utilizes the power of a low level of red light to heal and provide relaxation.

However, that’s not all about Samantha’s morning routine. In her next Instagram story, the Kushi star shared a picture of herself enjoying her first cup of coffee in the morning. She sported a casual look, along with a cool denim cap.

Well, this was not the first time that Samantha has undergone red light therapy. On June 7, she shared a glimpse of herself along with her cat, as the duo seemed to enjoy the red light therapy session together.

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of another of her obsessions, which is to simply layer her jewelry or stack them together. In her Instagram story, the actress’ picture spoke volumes about her love for fashion, wherein she flaunted wearing quite a few earrings and rings. Her soft curls, left loose, added an ounce of sophistication to her OOTD.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her first release after her myositis diagnosis, which is Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny.

